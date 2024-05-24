Tate promotes in Belfast office

Aaron Stevenson

Tate Consulting is in expansion mode after picking up work around the UK, it says.

Electrical engineer Aaron Stevenson joined Tate Consulting as an associate at the end of 2021, which coincided with the Yorkshire headquartered company’s expansion into Belfast. He has since worked alongside fellow director Jim Lee to grow the office to a team of 10.

In his new role, as well as overseeing the delivery of projects and leading the team, Aaron is responsible for managing the office’s finances, policies and recruitment, with plans already in place to recruit more associates and senior associates.

Aaron Stevenson previously spent nearly 13 years working for consulting engineer Mott MacDonald in Belfast.

Tate Consulting provides a full range of mechanical, electrical, and plumbing (MEP) building services design and advice. In recent months the company has won work on large-scale residential schemes in London, Brentford, Southampton, Manchester, Leeds and York, which combined will consist of more than 3,000 homes.

“Our growth to date in Belfast has outstripped all our expectations and we’ve already completed a wide range of significant projects throughout the UK and Ireland, as well as building a solid and professional team,” Aaron Stevenson said. “In recent months we’ve been appointed on another tranche of projects, particularly in the residential market, where developers want our expertise of working on high-rise and very energy efficient schemes with high quality amenities.

“As a result of these latest wins, we’re now ready to expand our team further with ambitious and experienced people who aspire to work on career defining projects. All this makes it a very exciting time to step up to director level and I’m looking forward to the challenges and opportunities that lie ahead.”

Managing director Shane Tate added: “Aaron has been instrumental in us quickly establishing a strong foothold in Belfast and he thoroughly deserves this promotion. In the past two and half years, the Belfast team have completed projects across the residential, retail, industrial and leisure sectors, and further enhanced Tate Consulting’s reputation for adding significant value to projects and we’re now ready to embark on our next phase of growth.”

Tate Consulting’s Belfast team has recently completed work on several new stores for retailer The Range and a 450,000 sq ft distribution centre for Primark.

In London the Belfast team has worked on a 30-storey apartment block at West India Dock Road at Canary Wharf, known as Vetro.

