Taylor Rose construction lawyer moves to RWK Goodman

Patrick Duggan

Patrick Duggan is a construction disputes specialist and has worked predominantly in commercial litigation since qualifying as a solicitor in 1999. He was previously a quantity surveyor.

He is based in the Bath office of RWK Goodman and has ‘higher rights of audience’, which means that he is allowed to represent clients in court.

“Construction & engineering disputes are for me the more interesting side of the law.” He said. “They allow you to sometimes deal with very technical issues and sometimes to get stuck in and get your hands dirty with the more basic realities of building. RWK Goodman has a leading reputation in this discipline and I am delighted to have joined their team in Bath.”

