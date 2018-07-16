Team chosen for $1bn Melbourne metro contract

Victoria state minister for public transport Jacinta Allan announced that a consortium comprising John Holland, CPB Contractors and Aecom have been selected as the preferred bidders for the rail infrastructure alliance (RIA) works package.

The AU$1bn RIA works package is the last major contract as part of the AU$11bn Metro Tunnel project. The consortium will build the tunnel entrances in South Yarra and Kensington, which will each see thousands of passengers pass through every hour before their trains go underground and onto twin 9km tracks beneath Melbourne.

New high-capacity signalling will allow trains to pass through the new entrances every two to three minutes in each direction.

About 1,000 people will work on the RIA package. Site preparations ahead of portal construction will begin later this year, with most RIA works expected to be finished in line with the completion of the tunnels and stations, by the end of 2025.