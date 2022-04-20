Team confirmed for Ontario rail expansion

Metrolinx and Infrastructure Ontario (IO) has appointed ONxpress Transportation Partners, which is led by Aecon Concessions, Alstom Holdings, FCC Construccion and Deutsche Bahn International Operations.

The work is part of the Metrolinx’s Go Rail programme, a multi-billion-dollar initiative to transform the Greater Toronto and Hamilton regional rail network with electrification, more frequent services, shorter journey times and a more modernised system.

ONxpress will now enter the development phase of the on-corridor works project.

The full ONxpress team comprises:

Applicant lead - Aecon Concessions, Alstom Holdings, FCC Construccion and Deutsche Bahn International Operations;

Systems and integration team - Alstom Transport Canada;

Construction, design and engineering team - Aecon Infrastructure Management, Alstom Transport Canada, FCC Construccion, WSP Canada, Hatch Corporation;

Fixed infrastructure maintenance team - Deutsche Bahn International Operations, Aecon O&M;

Operator team: Deutsche Bahn International Operations, Aecon O&M.

The team had been announced as preferred bidder in February.

The package is a single, innovative, fully-integrated contract to run more and better service for the regional Go rail system. ONxpress is responsible for designing, building, operating and maintaining all Go Rail infrastructure and trains for 25 years. This includes all works that facilitate train services, such as track, civil infrastructure, signalling, electrification infrastructure and electric vehicles, as well as the operations and maintenance of the Go rail network.

The work will be delivered as a ‘progressive’ design-build-operate-maintain model. The project features a collaborative approach between the project owner and the contracting partner. Before the project’s contractual schedule and price can be finalised, the parties will enter a development phase – a multi-stage design process, whereby Metrolinx as project owner, and ONxpress as contracting partner, work together to finalise the scope, risk allocation and pricing of various elements of the project.

The magnitude of on-corridor works requires a two-year development phase to progress the design and construction of any early works for the project. The contract cost and schedule will be announced once this phase is completed in 2024.

