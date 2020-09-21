Team named for $600m Kicking Horse Canyon upgrade

The project is one of BC’s top transportation priorities. Phase 4 will bring the remaining 4.8km of narrow, winding two-lane highway up to a four-lane, 100 km/h standard.

The preferred proponent team selected to enter into final contract negotiations with the province is Kicking Horse Canyon Constructors, made up of Aecon Group, Parsons and Emil Anderson Construction.

The project has a budget of CA$601m (£352m) and is expected to be completed in winter 2023-24.

The request for qualifications was posted through BC Bid on 5th September 2019. On 13th December 2019, the shortlisted proponents were invited to respond to the request for proposals (RFP). This was followed by an evaluation of technical and financial submissions.

Transportation Investment Corporation (TI Corp) is leading the delivery of the Kicking Horse Canyon Project – Phase 4 on behalf of the Ministry of Transportation & Infrastructure. TI Corp will provide oversight for the project.

The project will be delivered under the Province’s Community Benefits Agreement (CBA). Through the CBA, the project will increase training and apprenticeship opportunities on site and prioritise hiring local workers, Indigenous peoples, women, people with disabilities and other traditionally under-represented groups, including youth, who want to build a career in the skilled trades. BC Infrastructure Benefits is responsible for implementing the CBA for the project and will be the employer for most of the skilled workforce on the project.

