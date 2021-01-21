Teams shortlisted for over $1bn of Australia rail projects

The state government's Metronet transport programme has announced the shortlists for the Byford Rail Extension, Inner Armadale Level Crossing Removal project and a new station at Midland. All will now move to the competitive bid stage. The three have a combined value of AU$1.06bn (£600m).

Following a request for proposal, the Byford Alliance (Downer EDI Works, CPB Contractors, Aurecon Australasia, and CareyMC) and MetCONNX Alliance (Laing O'Rourke Australia Construction, Pritchard Francis Consulting, and Kellogg Brown & Root) will further develop their proposals for building the Byford Rail Extension. The project will add 8km to the Armadale Line, from Armadale Station to a new station approximately 400m north of Abernethy Road in Byford.

The shortlisted proponents will also provide priced options to potentially expand the project scope to include elevated rail, with the final project scope to be determined subject to stakeholder consultation, price and funding availability.

Following an expression of interest period, the Armadale Line Upgrade Alliance (Acciona/Coleman Rail, BMD Constructions, WSP Australia, and Aecom Australia) and Elevate Alliance (Downer EDI Works, CPB Contractors, GHD, Aurecon Australasia, and CareyMC) will progress plans for removing the dangerous level crossings at Mint Street, Oats Street and Welshpool Road on the inner Armadale Line via an elevated rail solution.

The proponents will also provide a priced option for the Hamilton, Wharf and William streets package, which will be progressed later this year subject to funding.

Midland will get a new train station

Finally, the Transform Midland Alliance (Downer EDI Works, SMEC Australia) and Midland Junction Alliance (McConnell Dowell Constructors, Georgiou Group, Arcadis Australia, and BG&E) have been shortlisted to progress Midland’s new train station and associated infrastructure. The proposals will include the design and construction of a new station between Helena and Cale streets, with three platforms, a 12-stand bus interchange and 600-bay multi-storey car park, and decommissioning and demolishing the existing 52-year old train station.

Major construction contracts for all three projects will be awarded later this year.

