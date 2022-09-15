Tech start-up hopes to get idle machines to work

Hire companies renting out equipment to other hire companies is an established concept in the industry but has traditionally been based on personal networks.

After a career selling used construction machinery and spare parts, Richard Moseley believes there is a commercial opportunity in providing a platform for hire companies to share inventory with each other. He charges subscribers £295 a month.

“I wanted to create a simple to use platform that can be accessed online for both the end user and suppliers to ensure not only that the customer can hire the equipment they require without needing to search around, but that the supplier is successful in locating the equipment quickly and fulfilling the customers’ needs without losing them to a competitor,” he said. “The Rent Pay Go platform connects suppliers, therefore growing the stock levels available and providing the ultimate service every time.”

