Tender process kicks off for 50km of Sydney tunnels

The government of New South Wales is kicking off the tender process for the Western Sydney Metro, which involves building more than 50km of new rail tunnels in Sydney. They will be the longest railway tunnels ever built in Australia.

Suppliers wishing to express their interest in the procurement of the tunnelling contract for Western Sydney Metro will be able to register their interest on the state’s eTendering website from tomorrow.

The project is designed to slash travel times between Parramatta and the Sydney central business district (CBD) down to around 20 minutes.

Premier Gladys Berejiklian said that construction work will begin next year. The first works will take place in the Bays Precinct and will include site surveys, investigations and early works such as road relocation to prepare the site for major tunnelling works.

“We’ve successfully delivered the North West Metro Line early and US$1 billion under budget, the next line from Chatswood to Sydenham and Bankstown is on track to open in 2024, and now the next Metro project is under way,” she said.

The locations of seven proposed Metro stations have been confirmed at Westmead, Parramatta, Sydney Olympic Park, North Strathfield, Burwood North, Five Dock and the Bays Precinct.

The NSW Government will also fast-track work to investigate the feasibility of building a Metro station in Pyrmont, while also assessing a potential station at Rydalmere. Further work is also under way to determine the location of the new Metro station in the Sydney CBD.

