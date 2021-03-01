Tendering begins for £115m A9 dualling contract

The next phase of the A9 dualling programme will see about six miles of the route between Tomatin and Moy upgraded to from single to dual carriageway. It is the most northerly section of the Scottish government’s £3bn programme to dual the A9 between Perth and Inverness.

Transport Scotland has started procurement of the construction contract, which will extending from the south of Tomatin and to the north of Moy. It has published a prior information notice expects to award the contract in the second half of 2022.

Meanwhile, ground investigation works, are planned to progress over the coming months, subject to Covid-19 restrictions.

Cabinet secretary for transport, infrastructure and connectivity Michael Matheson said: “It’s particularly pleasing to announce that the next phase of A9 dualling will be the stretch between Tomatin to Moy. When complete, it will result in nearly 20 miles of continuous dual carriageway to the south of Inverness, allowing safer, more reliable and shorter journey times. More immediately, this investment will provide a vital boost to the construction industry as we support its recovery from the impacts of the Covid-19 pandemic.”

Transport Scotland has also published the Made Orders - the final orders - for the scheme. “Today’s publication of the Made Orders for the scheme represents another milestone towards dualling the A9 between Perth and Inverness, one of the biggest transport infrastructure projects in Scotland’s history,” said Matheson.

He added: “Although the design and development process has been somewhat protracted by the impacts of Covid-19, we are continuing to ensure that local communities have their chance to input and to the final design.

“Market consultation is currently under way on the remainder of the programme. We expect this process to conclude in summer 2021.

“It is important to remember this is an incremental programme, which is already starting to deliver with the section between Kincraig and Dalraddy already complete and construction of the section between Luncarty and Pass of Birnam is well on target to be completed in the winter.”

