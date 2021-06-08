Tendering begins for Campbeltown runway refurb

Photo: Raymond Hosie

A tender for the works was published on the Public Contracts Scotland website on Friday and Highlands & Islands Airports Limited (HIAL) has confirmed an investment of around £4m for the work, which is designed to protect the long-term future of the airport and ensure lifeline and commercial services can continue to operate.

Work is expected to begin this autumn on the refurbishment. The runway was originally completed in 1962 and is showing signs of deterioration. Access is currently restricted for aircraft exceeding 6.85 tonnes, in order to preserve the existing runway for essential medical, lifeline and emergency services. The resurfacing works will allow the removal of these restrictions and protect the runway infrastructure for a further 15 years.

Work will begin following the completion of ongoing consultation with all local aviation partners, including the emergency services and Loganair. A public information event will also be held online next month to keep the community updated on the planned works.

Campbeltown airport manager John Lamont said: “We’re pleased the project is scheduled this year, as another winter would only see the runway deteriorate further.

“As with any project of this scale, there will inevitably be some disruption to the usual services. We anticipate the airport will be closed for a short period and we are working hard with all concerned to minimise any impact to the local community.

“This is a significant investment in the airport and for the local community and means we can return to full operations before the end of the year.”

