Spring start for Saltcoats tower refurbs

Lambie Court and O’Connor Court in Saltcoats

In 2018, North Ayrshire Council committed to upgrading Lambie Court and O’Connor Court following a vote by residents. Since then, council officers have been drawing up plans for the refurbishment, which will include internal and external works.

The external works will be delivered first and are expected to get under way in the spring, for completion in winter 2020.

The £1.5m external works project will see both tower blocks fully re-rendered as it became clear during preparatory investigations that both buildings were leaking. The towers will also get new windows.

When re-rendering is finished, it is expected that work will be able to start on the internal refurbishment, which will take approximately a year to complete.

Internal works will include full rewiring of flats including upgrading the smoke detection, replacement of the central heating, new kitchens and bathrooms in any flats where replacement is due within five years; decoration and new doors. There will also be work in common areas.

Councillor Jim Montgomerie, cabinet member for place, said: “This refurbishment of the high flats will be a major investment in the future of Lambie Court and O’Connor Court, ensuring their long-term viability for years to come.”

