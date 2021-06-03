Terex Genie names new UK sales director

Will Westley

Will Westley joins Terex Genie from Caterpillar UK, where he worked for nearly 20 years.

Most recently, he held the position of international industry manager for Caterpillar, responsible for delivering machine sales and parts to more than 90 countries.

The Genie territory sales managers for the UK and Ireland – Keith John, Adam Mitchell and Craig Duffy – will report to Will Westley.

From September, he will also take on the extra role of sales director for the Nordics region (Scandinavia and Baltic countries).

