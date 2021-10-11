The asbestos hoover

The Longo Cyclone

Vac UK has introduced the Longo Cyclone vacuum cleaner, specifically designed to extract asbestos fibres, improving protection for operators and increasing the volume of material that can be handled.

The Cyclone fits directly to a vacuum excavator. Exhaust air is filtered and discharged to the atmosphere while the hazardous material is contain safely in sealed bags.

It can also be operated by remote control.

Vac UK director Patrick Curran said: “The Cyclone is a real gamechanger – it has the potential to raise the level of protection provided to asbestos teams and to speed up the material’s management. “We are very excited about this development.”

