Think Hire forms green power partnership

Construction News

Fri March 05 2021

1 hour Plant hire company Think Hire is collaborating with EV3 Power to offer construction sites the ability to recharge battery-powered machinery from renewable energy sources rather than diesel generators.

The collaboration between Think Hire and EV3 will provide relocatable, solar-powered energy sources that can be used to charge electric equipment at any off-grid site. Back-up diesel generators are fueled by hydrotreated vegetable oil (HVO).

Think Hire recently supplied including solar powered welfare units, solar powered site accommodation and solar powered site lighting to Taziker for a six-month Network Rail project repairing three railway bridges near Manea station on the Ely to Peterborough line. As a result, carbon emissions were reduced by 88% across three compounds.

