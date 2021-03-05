Think Hire forms green power partnership

Site power from Think Hire and EV3

The collaboration between Think Hire and EV3 will provide relocatable, solar-powered energy sources that can be used to charge electric equipment at any off-grid site. Back-up diesel generators are fueled by hydrotreated vegetable oil (HVO).

Think Hire recently supplied including solar powered welfare units, solar powered site accommodation and solar powered site lighting to Taziker for a six-month Network Rail project repairing three railway bridges near Manea station on the Ely to Peterborough line. As a result, carbon emissions were reduced by 88% across three compounds.

