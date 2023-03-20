Three more house-builders sign Gove’s remediation contract

The building safety programme was triggered by the Grenfell Tower fire, which killed 73 people in 2017 due to defective building works

Eight developers – including Lendlease and Galliard – have still not signed the contract that commits them to putting right safety issues, despite being told it could impact on their ability to operate in the market.

Last week secretary of state Michael Gove revealed the 39 companies that had met the 13th March deadline to sign the contract, and the 11 that had not.

To the refuseniks, he said: “To those developers that have failed to sign the contract without good reason, let me be very clear – we are coming after you. If you do not sign, you will not be able to operate freely in the housing market. Your investors will see that your business model is broken – only responsible developers are welcome here.”

Since then Telford Homes, London Square and Ballymore have signed the contract.

The eight that have still not done so are:

Abbey Developments

Avant

Dandara

Emerson Group (Jones Homes)

Galliard Homes

Inland Homes

Lendlease

Rydon Homes.

Signing the contract requires the developers to fix all life-critical fire-safety defects in all English buildings higher than 11 metres that they had a role in developing or refurbishing. It also requires them to reimburse the taxpayer where government funds have already paid for remediation, with that money being used to make other buildings safe faster.

Got a story? Email news@theconstructionindex.co.uk