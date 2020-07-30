Thwaites remains Clancy's preferred dumper

First machines in the order

The order is for a mix of 3-tonne and 6-tonne power swivel dumpers. All will come fitted with all-round visibility cameras and Cantrack telematics, providing locations tracking and operational data.

For further protection, each machine is registered to the CESAR theft prevention scheme.

Clancy general manager David Janes said: “Thwaites have always been the dumper of choice for the Clancy Group, the reliability and build quality is second to none.”

He added: “Power Swivel dumpers provide our on-site teams with the ideal solution when working alongside trenches, often in tight spaces. The majority of the new 3-tonne and 6-tonne Thwaites dumpers will be heading out to a new AMP7 pipeline project the company is working on for Thames Water in Cirencester.”

Tom Haywood from Shell Plant said: “This is a very prestigious account with whom we developed a great relationship through the sales process and period, as Clancy continued to provide access to essential utilities during the Covid-19 crisis.”

