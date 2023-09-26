Tilbury Douglas adds two to board

Sarah McCallion and Suzannah Harris

Tilbury Douglas chief executive Paul Gandy said that the new board members brought “key insights to the table that will help us continue to positively shape the company for the long-term”.

Sarah McCallion originally joined RM Douglas Construction in 1985, working in the post room, and worked her way up to personal assistant to the managing director. She left in 1994, by which time RM Douglas had merged with Tilbury, but returned in 2004 as personnel manager.

Suzannah Harris has been with the company, previously known as Interserve, for seven years, initially as head of legal.

The other board members at Tilbury Douglas are chief operating officer Craig Tatton, commercial director Martyn Smith, chief financial officer Matt Gill and chairman Nick Pollard.

