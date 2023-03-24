Tilbury Douglas to replace crumbling Stoke hospital building

CGI of the new outpatients building at Haywood Community Hospital

Plans have been submitted for a replacement outpatients building at Haywood Community Hospital in Stoke-on-Trent on behalf of Midlands Partnership NHS Foundation Trust (MPFT).

If approved, Tilbury Douglas will replace the existing crumbling building with a new one, still offering the same services but with better facilities.

The roof of the current outpatients building is made with reinforced autoclaved aerated concrete (RAAC). These prefabricated concrete planks were a popular material for building schools and hospitals efficiently (on the cheap) for decades. It was not until the 1990s that clients began to realises that the trade-off for being light, strong and inexpensive was that they tend to corrode and only have a 30-year lifespan. There is now a major programme of replacing school and hospital buildings that are risk of collapse.

Simon Butler, managing director building central at Tilbury Douglas, said: “As a highly experienced healthcare construction contractor, we will work collaboratively with MPFT to deliver this new facility which will improve the experience of patients and staff. The new building will also feature sustainable energy sources and more efficient construction methods to meet net zero carbon targets.”

Got a story? Email news@theconstructionindex.co.uk