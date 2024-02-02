Timelapse video captures transformation of Barking estate

Phase 2 of the Gascoigne East estate renewal is now complete

The three-minute timelapse video shows the £164m second phase of the regeneration of Barking’s Gascoigne East, including demolition of the 1960s blocks and construction of new housing.

Willmott Dixon undertook the project for the London Borough of Barking & Dagenham’s regeneration company Be First.

Willmott Dixon director Steve Kitchen, who led the team behind the transformation, said: “The video is a testament to the huge amount of work that’s gone into transforming a large 1960s-era residential area into a beautiful and vibrant new community with green space and a bustling playground. It’s four years of hard work condensed into a fraction of the time, bringing the project to life in a truly impactful way.”

Phase two regeneration of Gascoigne East created 434 new homes and six retail units, as well as a large park and play area, a climbing wall and extensive planting and trees. The homes have been built around a landscaped internal courtyard and all properties have a balcony.

It is part of a wider £900m regeneration of the Gascoigne Estate, with Wates also undertaking much of the work.

Be First delivery director Tim Porter said: “This video brings to life the progress we’ve made across this phase of the Gascoigne neighbourhood since we began the regeneration project in 2019. When completed, over 2,800 homes will have been delivered across the entire neighbourhood.”

