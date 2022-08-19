Tolent begins work on Sunderland’s Vaux housing

Tolent is building 132 homes in the first phase of Sunderland City Council’s Vaux housing development.

Vaux is the first of four new residential communities being delivered by the council at Riverside Sunderland that will eventually provide 1,000 new city centre homes.

Councillor Graeme Miller, leader of Sunderland City Council, said: “It’s brilliant to see work get started on these new homes, which will help us to build a larger residential community in the city centre, in turn, driving more footfall and spend in the area by day and night.

“These homes will be truly trailblazing too – made sustainably and able to support people to reduce their carbon footprint and energy costs. It is a real statement development in lots of ways and one we’re proud to be leading.

“And as we move forward with the Housing Innovation & Construction Skills Academy (HICSA) in partnership with Sunderland College and MOBIE (Ministry of Building, Innovation and Education), we’ll begin to create a new housing ecosystem, that will see the city’s next generation of residents building the homes of the future that will deliver on our advanced manufacturing and low carbon aspirations.”

The first tranche of homes will be completed by Tolent towards the end of 2023; 111 of the homes will be built to 2025 Future Homes Standard and 21 to Passivhaus standard.

Tolent chief executive Paul Webster said: “The delivery of these ultra-modern and sustainable homes pushes the boundaries of conventional housing projects and demonstrates the skill and vision of the entire project team. I look forward to seeing the historic site develop over the coming months as the buildings become established which will contribute to the changing skyline of the city centre.”

Vaux housing is part of a masterplan for Riverside Sunderland that will include residential, commercial and leisure developments, aiming to double the residential population in the city centre.

