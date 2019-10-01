Tony Gee and Knights Brown volunteers build Ugandan footbridge

Reprising their partnership for the fourth time in as many years, five volunteers from each organisation travelled to the village of Lulwo after raising over £17,000 in donations. They were working with global charity Bridges to Prosperity (B2P).

They were tasked with building the bridge within two weeks and had to work tirelessly to complete construction within the allotted time-frame.

This was the first of Tony Gee and Knights Brown’s B2P initiatives to feature International representation, with the involvement of the first volunteer from Tony Gee’s Hong Kong office.

Shermein Wong said: “Coming from the Hong Kong office, I was fortunate to be given the opportunity to be part of this exciting project. Although we were out in an extremely rural part of Uganda, the warmth and hospitality we experienced was nothing short of inspiring.

The new bridge will provide safe, year-round access for the local communities.

It also enables access to essential services such as schools, medical facilities and local trade opportunities, boosting the local economy.

The team said that working alongside the local communities was rewarding as they learnt about customs and day-to-day lives.

The communities mostly consist of small-scale farmers who are often marginalised and receive little support from the government.

“It is an understatement to say that they were appreciative of our efforts and they were pleased with finally having a safe and secure access across the river!” said the team.

