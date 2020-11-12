Tool hire app delivers six-figure savings

Engineering giant Siemens typically has 2,000 items on hire at any one time in the UK. Speedy’s digital service – the MySpeedy app – is used by more than 80 users at Siemens nationwide, including buyers and site managers from across its Mobility, Power and Gas and Wind Power divisions.

Speedy's app allows users to hire equipment and return it at the click of a button. It removes the need for Siemens employees to call Speedy to arrange collection of equipment and reduces the risk of products being held beyond their hire-period. For Siemens, this has meant that its average hire days have reduced from 175 days down to 30 days since it began using the app, which launched in November 2018.

Speedy account director Gordon Foster said: “We’re seeing our MySpeedy app make a real difference for Siemens by giving their employees a quick and simple service to on and off-hire products, but also to maintain compliance by providing them access to product certifications and transactions in one place through their mobile device.”

Siemens commodity manager Paul Duncombe agreed: “The new app has added significant value for us, giving our people a simpler and more flexible solution and helping us deliver new efficiencies.”

