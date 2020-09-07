Cranes go up on Wates' Barking site

The site has one Wolff 166 B and two Wolff 133 B cranes

Main contractor Wates selected a Wolff 166 B and the first two Wolff 133 B luffers to enter the Wolffkran UK hire fleet.

The £62m project will renew Barking & Dagenham Council’s aging housing stock on the west side of the 1960s Gascoigne Estate, with 201 new homes to be completed in spring 2022.

The narrow nature of the site, with residents nearby on both sides and a school at the top end, dictated the requirement for luffing jib cranes to avoid oversailing neighbours. The cranes are arranged in a line, with one each to serve the three new housing blocks. They are due to be on site for more than a year.

The Wolff 166 B and Wolff 133 B luffers can stand free with a height of up to 93 metres. Component weights can be split down to five tonnes for erection and dismantling.

The hydraulic system also allows the cranes to park their jibs at a steeper radius than usual so that cranes can be located closer to each other.

