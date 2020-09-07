Transformation of historic Dalmarnock building begins

left to right - Billy Simpson of Clark Contracts, Martin McKay of Clyde Gateway and Gordon Cunningham of Clark Contracts

The latest phase of work at the former Purifier Shed sees Clyde Gateway invest £6m to deliver the first two of a total of five commercial office and creative hubs at the EastWorks development.

Main contractor Clark Contracts will convert the former gas purifier shed and adjoining meter house at Poplin Street. The contract will support up to 70 jobs during construction.

EastWorks, which dates back to 1891, is one of just five Victorian industrial buildings remaining in the area. Clyde Gateway has already invested in work to protect the fabric and structure of the former purifier shed, including a new roof, replacing protective coatings for the cast iron and steel frame and conserving the brickwork.

Clyde Gateway has worked with Sheppard Robson and Inch Architecture & Design on the scheme. The first two units will provide 1,365m2 of new office space over ground and mezzanine levels with shower and changing facilities, locker storage and break-out spaces. There will also be a new access road, parking, bike racks and landscaping.

It is expected that, on completion, the first two units create over 100 jobs and , once the five standalone business studios are complete, the 3,816m2 site will support up to 300 jobs.

Clyde Gateway executive director Martin McKay said: “EastWorks will offer modern, flexible offices and creative hubs for businesses and we are expecting a great deal of interest in this dynamic new space. This building offers a great deal of historical importance to Dalmarnock and we are thrilled to be able to reinvent and accommodate commercial business use to such a well-known and well-liked building right beside Dalmarnock Station and minutes on the train from the city centre.”

Clark Contracts managing director Gordon Cunningham said: “We’re delighted to build on our strong relationship with Clyde Gateway as we start work transforming the former Purifier Studios into what will become a unique and contemporary new business environment. We are also working with Clyde Gateway on building new office pavilions at Rutherglen Links Business Park and Bridgeton Civic Hub so it’s exciting to be part of this flourishing area’s continued growth and success.”

