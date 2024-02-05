Travis Perkins hires Sunbelt sales director

Adam Caulfield

Adam Caulfield has joined Travis Perkins Hire from Sunbelt Rentals UK, where he had been national sales director for the past couple of years.

Before that, he had 10 months as managing director at Wolseley Infrastructure UK, running the Burdens and Fusion Utilities businesses, and in 2018/19 was managing director of HSS Hire.

Before entering the tool hire business seven years ago he was in food and beverage sales with Pelican Rouge (coffee), Brakes and Coca Cola.

Travis Perkins managing director James Mackenzie said: “With years of experience in hire, Adam brings a wealth of customer-led, commercial expertise and impeccable leadership skills to Travis Perkins. His expertise will prove invaluable as we continue our mission of being first choice for the trade.”

Adam Caulfield said: “Travis Perkins has an enviable base of loyal customers who hire products every day to complete their projects. We want to help them save money, time and hassle by making sure alongside their materials we are their ‘go to’ provider for hire.”

