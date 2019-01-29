Trio selected for £1bn Barking & Dagenham framework

McLaren’s first project within the framework is Crown House, a new residential block in Barking

The framework is designed to accelerate development and growth in the borough. The Be First business plan includes an aim to produce a minimum of 9,700 new homes in Barking & Dagenham by 2023, alongside related infrastructure and local amenities

McLaren Construction, Wates and Willmott Dixon have been selected for Lot 2 of the framework, for major projects of £10m and over.

Four contractors were selected last month for Lot 1, for projects up to £20m. These are J Murphy & Sons, Jerram Falkus Construction, Mulalley & Co and United Living (South).

Overall, the framework is expected to be worth up to £1bn over the next four years, delivering 44 development projects for Be First.

Be First commercial director Iain Ferguson said: “We are happy to announce the winners of Lot 2 of our development framework. We have now completed the set. These three winners and the four companies selected in Lot 1 are now part of our drive to deliver thousands of affordable homes for local people.

“It was an exhaustive selection process and the competition was fierce, but now we are able to pick up the pace of delivery to restore Barking & Dagenham to its historic position as the place for working Londoners to find a high quality affordable home.”