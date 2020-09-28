T&T picked for 15 Hamburg schools

The work is being carried out as part of a major expansion programme of educational facilities in the the German city of Hamburg.

Turner & Townsend will provide project and cost management services as well as guidance for the deployment of offsite technologies to deliver the buildings within a 15-month timeframe. Its appointment follows the successful completion of a pilot school project using offsite technologies.

The business worked with SBH Schulbau Hamburg to develop a repeatable blueprint that will now inform the larger school building programme, which could eventually see up to 36 buildings delivered by 2023.

The blueprint is based around the schools having a fixed central core encompassing key facilities, surrounded by flexible and adaptable space to allow for the bespoke requirements of each school.

Offsite technology is set to accelerate the building programme in order to respond to the city’s need for more school capacity.

Niall O’Reilly, director at Turner & Townsend, said: “We are extremely proud to have supported the SBH Schulbau Hamburg team in the development of this modular building solution in response to the growing demand for high quality and efficiently delivered school facilities in Hamburg. This sustainable and flexible off-site modular framework will meet the city’s needs for new schools while delivering bright, new and inspiring places to learn.”

SBH Schulbau Hamburg’s Jan Schneck said: “As the management company responsible for the realisation of school projects for the city of Hamburg, we are faced with the great task of expanding more than 120 schools in the coming years. The ‘Hamburger Klassenhaus’, a modular solution, plays an important role here. We were able to appoint good partners, including Turner & Townsend as the project management team responsible for the implementation and support these construction projects.”

