Turner & Townsend adds to energy team

Faye Banks, Mark Savage and Andrew Baker (left to right)

Turner & Townsend is seeking to win more work in the clean energy sector and electrical transmission programmes worldwide.

Faye Banks has joined as director of transmission and distribution, UK. In her new role, she will lead Turner & Townsend’s work across electricity networks to support the reliable and cost-effective delivery of power. Faye Banks previously worked for Siemens Digital Grid and the National Grid on large capital projects and operations. She brings 28 years of experience in electrical engineering and is a visiting professor at the Royal Academy of Engineering.

Andrew Baker joins Turner & Townsend as its Europe lead for energy and natural resources, taking responsibility for the firm’s work across clean, low carbon and conventional energy, transmission and mining throughout Europe. He was previously executive vice president for Doris Group’s renewable business line, leading the delivery of sustainable energy projects.

Thirdly, Mark Savage, who has been with Turner & Townsend for nearly 20 years, has been moved from his role as director of major projects and physical infrastructure to be sector lead for nuclear and head of programme services. In this role, he becomes responsible for the quality of Turner & Townsend’s technical services across the energy and natural resources market.

David Whysall, managing director of energy and natural resources, said: “We welcome Faye and Andrew to our business. Alongside Mark’s contribution, these appointments add extensive strength and depth to our energy and natural resources offer. Their experience will help us collaborate with industry as the scale and pace of commitments to energy transition accelerate in the coming years.”

