Turner & Townsend to oversee Meridian Water infrastructure works

Meridian Waters masterplan

Meridian Water is a 25-year, £6bn regeneration scheme to develop 10,000 homes on an 85-hectare patch of north London.

Enfield Council has secured a £156m housing infrastructure fund grant through the Ministry of Housing, Communities & Local Government (MHCLG) to deliver the enabling works. This will include new bridges, flood attenuation and contamination remediation, new public realm and highways. Planning permission for the works was secured earlier this year.

Turner & Townsend will manage the main contractor through detailed design and into delivery, working alongside the council and its professional team of masterplanners, architects and technical advisors.

In January the council shortlisted BAM Nuttall, Vinci Construction and VolkerFitzpatrick for the £135m infrastructure works contract. The winner is expected to be announced soon.

At the end of 2019, Enfield Council signed a development agreement with Vistry Partnerships to deliver Meridian One, the first phase of the wider Meridian Water development, which will deliver a mixed use development of approximately 900 homes, as well as 2,000 m2 of leisure, retail, employment and community spaces. Construction work on the first 300 council homes is expected to start in spring 2021.

Commenting on Turner & Townsend’s appointment, Chris Sargent, managing director of project and programme management, said: “We are pleased to be working with the London Borough of Enfield on the creation of this new district for London and the Lee Valley. The Meridian Water development demonstrates the forward-looking nature of the council and its commitment to driving the agenda for 21st century place-making. By drawing on expertise from both our infrastructure and real estate teams we have successfully unlocked major residential-led projects at Eddington in Cambridge, Aylesham in Kent, and Houghton Regis in Mid-Bedfordshire, and continue to work on complex sites across Nine Elms and Battersea. We look forward to building a long-term relationship with Enfield Council as we unlock this ground-breaking project.”

Peter George, Meridian Water programme director for the council, said: “It’s a key appointment to get the physical infrastructure works underway that in turn releases development parcels allowing us to build out new homes, commercial and open spaces in line with our masterplan.”

