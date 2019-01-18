Turner & Townsend wins role on 72km Perth metro line

The first stage of the project involves the delivery of 72km of new passenger railway and up to 18 new stations. The programme will also turn more than 5,000 hectares of land around new stations to desirable places for investment in housing, jobs and services for growing communities.

The PMO will also support the Metronet Office on broader programme requirements including the Morley-Ellenbrook Line, Yanchep Rail Extension and Thornlie-Cockburn Link.

“The socio-economic development of the Western Australian region will be considerable. We look forward to playing a major part in delivering a safe, sustainable, cost effective and timely solution for Perth’s transport network,” said Turner & Townsend managing director for Australia and New Zealand, Anooj Oodit.

Western Australia managing director Matt Billingham added: “The opportunity to work on transport developments of this scale in Western Australia is significant. The network will stimulate economic growth, provide employment opportunities, lay the groundwork for vibrant new communities and greatly improve the lives of the population living in Western Australia.

Turner & Townsend has also been appointed by Public Transport Authority (PTA) to provide quantity surveying and cost estimation services for Metronet.