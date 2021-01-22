Two new directors for Galliford Try

Simon Courtney (left) and David Lowery

David Lowery joins Galliford Try as operations director, with responsibility for the company’s relationship with Highways England.

He joins from French contractor Eiffage, where he was executive director for the Eiffage Kier Ferrovial BAM joint venture working on HS2. He was previously with Carillion, where he was project director for the £400m A1 Leeming to Barton improvement scheme.

Galliford Try has also promoted Simon Courtney to managing director of Galliford Try Building West Midlands and South West. He was previously area director.

Simon Courtney joined the business straight from university in 1999 and has worked his way up the ranks since then, excluding a short stint with the Miller Group from 2007 to 2009.

Chief executive Bill Hocking said: “These appointments are a sign of the strength of Galliford Try – attracting high calibre individuals like David from outside the business and having the depth of talent within our business to promote Simon to a key regional leadership position.

“We are delighted to have been able to make both appointments and I look forward to working with both of them as they develop their careers with Galliford Try in the future.”

