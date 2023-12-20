Two take £800m professional services framework

The two frameworks – one specifically for Scotland, the other covering the rest of the UK – go live in April 2024. As with the existing professional services frameworks, these contracts cover the full lspectrum of construction and premises consultancy service, plus management consultancy.

The Lot 1 full service framework allows clients to access single or multiple services for their project through the appointment of a single supplier. It also allows them to appoint a strategic partner providing a full range of services.

AtkinsRéalis will be the sole provider on the £780m framework covering England, Wales and Northern Ireland. This extends its role on the current framework, thereby providing continuity for clients procuring services throughout the transition period between iterations of the framework.

Pagabo developed the £27m Scotland-specific framework with the option to appoint multiple Lot 1 suppliers and has therefore awarded this to both AtkinsRéalis and Turner & Townsend jointly.

Jason Stapley, chief procurement officer at Pagabo, said: “These appointments are a key milestone in our professional services framework journey, and we’re pleased to be making this announcement as we continue to progress the renewal of the framework overall with the two forthcoming iterations.

“Having multiple Lot 1 suppliers in Scotland has been a decision based on the way the market continues to evolve. Both AtkinsRéalis and Turner & Townsend have incredible credentials and the capability to serve the public sector and we look forward to working with them to support development in Scotland through this framework.”

The current iteration of the professional services framework will remain available for use until its expiry in early April 2024, when the new versions will go live.

Pagabo’s framework director Jonathan Oram said: “The expiry of the current iteration and the commencement of the new offerings have been carefully coordinated to ensure that the transition from the current framework to the new versions for clients and suppliers is as seamless as possible. The appointment of AtkinsRéalis provides an extra level of service continuity for our clients as we progress towards the end of the current framework’s lifespan and the new offering going live.

“Our core aim remains to support clients with the quality suppliers and procurement processes they need to progress their projects quickly, painlessly and compliantly. With this in mind, the coming months will be focused on this service continuity. While the last date for new opportunities under the current framework will be 11 April 2024, we are on hand to advise clients on the best route forward for their requirements as that date draws closer.

“The evaluation for the remaining 22 service-specific lots is ongoing and will continue into early 2024 before announcing successful bidders and running our mobilisation sessions ahead of the framework going live in April.”

Got a story? Email news@theconstructionindex.co.uk