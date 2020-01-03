UK firm secures £500m of backing for Oman hospital projects

The firm has been appointed for the construction of the Salalah, Suwaiq and Khasab hospitals, backed by over £500m-worth of support from UK Export Finance (UKEF).

UKEF has provided support to help win the contracts and has provided a loan, repayable on a commercial basis.

The three hospitals will provide intensive care, emergency services and specialist baby care. The British government said that the new projects will support jobs in the UK throughout the duration of the build, by drawing heavily on the expertise of the UK supply chain, including the supply of specialist knowledge and medical equipment.

IHG has its UK headquarters in Denham, Buckinghamshire, and partners with the University of Cambridge, the United Nations and the World Bank to provide healthcare projects all over the world.

International trade secretary Liz Truss said: “The size of this contract demonstrates the appetite for the UK’s world leading healthcare expertise across the globe. I am delighted UK Export Finance is supporting the construction of these three hospitals which will not only improve healthcare provision in Oman but will also expand IHG’s overseas business.”

IHG will provide a full design, construction and services package for all three hospitals. Work will also include the construction of emergency power systems, maintenance facilities, roads and other associated infrastructure.

