UK’s highest rollercoaster gets new track

The Big One, Blackpool

The Big One, formerly known as the Pepsi Max Big One, opened at Blackpool Pleasure Beach in 1994. It is made of steel and rises to a height of 65 metres above ground.

After 26 years in operation, it was time for the rollercoaster tracks to be rebuilt and refitted to give passengers a smoother ride.

The refurbishment was carried out by Bolton-based specailist Taziker Industrial, originally an industrial painting contractor. It removed the worn track sections in November 2019 and refitted new sections earlier this month.

Taziker’s engineering services division began by performing a 3D scan using Trimble SX10 scanning equipment to model key components. A temporary support frame was created so the tracks could be assembled in one 45-metre length.

Taziker was selected to carry out the work on the Big One on the back of similar structural steelwork projects and the availability of its new specialist fabrication facility in Heywood, Greater Manchester.

Jarrod Hulme, Taziker’s managing director for engineering services, said: “Taziker have grown from a coatings specialist into a multi-discipline contractor and now, through this project, we also demonstrate our engineering services expertise.”

A new section of track in Taziker's fabrication facility in Heywood

