ULPS at work

United Living Property Services (ULPS) has been contracted to upgrade more than 2,100 kitchens and 1,670 bathrooms in properties at 31 locations across Kensington & Chelsea.

The project will involve renovation work to install new fixtures and fittings, including extractor fans, new boilers, electricity smart meters and works to asbestos, damp and fire doors.

Got a story? Email news@theconstructionindex.co.uk