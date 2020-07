From 1st August 2020, ULPS will be responsible for providing day to day repairs across an around 5,000 homes, as well as delivering refurbishment works to any empty homes. This will be operated 24/7 with an out of hours service.

Under the terms of the agreement around 20 staff will transfer to ULPS under TUPE regulations.

Mitie previously did housing repairs for Hammersmith & Fulham until the council brought the work back in house in 2018.

