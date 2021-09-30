  1. Instagram
Thu September 30 2021

  3. United Living to build £55m Cardiff scheme

8 hours United Living New Homes has been awarded a £55m contract for a build-to-rent residential development in Cardiff.

CGI of the planned Dumballs Road development
CGI of the planned Dumballs Road development

The developer and regeneration specialist will build two blocks of flats in Cardiff’s Dumballs Road regeneration zone with a total of 432 one and two-bedroom apartments for the private rental market.

The development site is a joint venture between Ridgeback Group and Angelo Gordon.

Ridgeback Group is a UK real estate firm owned by Duncan Walker and George Bossom with a portfolio of 2,100 homes for rent, including those that it has in planning and under construction. Angelo Gordon is a US firm that owns and operates more than 50,000 build-to-rent units in the USA and 5,000 in Europe.

United Living is accelerating its own growth into the build-to-rent sector with more than £300m-worth of schemes in its pipeline, due to start construction in 2022.

Got a story? Email news@theconstructionindex.co.uk

