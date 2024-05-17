United Living wins £205m repairs deal

Service with a smile from United Living

Under the deal, worth up to £205m, United Living Property Services (ULPS) will undertake all L&Q’s planned investment and regeneration works across L&Q homes in Trafford.

ULPS already works with L&Q in the south of England.

L&Q is two years into a 15-year programme of improvements to its housing stock, investing a total of £3bn over that time. It will see all L&Q homes brought up to the Decent Homes Standard, with 48,000 new kitchens and 42,000 new bathrooms installed, alongside a range of other improvements. Residents in Trafford and its surrounding areas will be added to the programme from June.

John Farrell, managing director of United Living Property Services, said that the new contract “underscores our strong partnership with L&Q and serves as a testament to our expertise in property management and regeneration”.

He added: “This contract adds to existing activities being undertaken by the other pillars of our business in the region – United Living Infrastructure Services, United Living New Homes, and United Living Connected.”

