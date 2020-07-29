US contractor adopts walk-though anti-virus cleaning

Photo by Nico Poblete

It has deployed the Xtreme Opti-Clean Cube, which has been produced by Xtreme Cubes Corporation, a manufacturer of modular buildings based in Henderson, Nevada.

Xtreme Cubes has partnered with environmental technology company Proguardeum Corporation, and Maddox Defense, which provides decontamination systems.

The equipment is designed to be used at the entrances and exits to project sites. The walk-through structure dispenses an unobtrusive dry mist system of the trademarked Proguardeum solution, which is described as being safe for both skin and clothing, requiring no protective equipment to be worn.

SR Construction ordered three Xtreme Opti-Clean Cubes when the concept was previewed to it in May and the first unit was delivered this month. It was deployed immediately at the entrance to a construction site at the 262-bed Centennial Hills Hospital Medical Center in Las Vegas, Nevada where SR Construction is building a new five-storey patient tower.

All SR Construction employees, trade partners and site visitors will walk through the XOCC as they enter and exit the site, helping to minimize the risk of infection on the project.

Photo by Nico Poblete

SR Construction president Bret Loughridge said: “The health and safety of our employees, sub-contractors and community is the top priority at SR Construction. We have served the Las Vegas valley since 1991, and we are proud to be working with other Las Vegas businesses to lead the way in combatting Covid-19 and other viruses and bacteria. We are the first company in the world to deploy the Xtreme Opti-Clean Cube solution, and look forward to introducing the cubes onto our jobsites, as well as leading the construction sector in utilising this technology to keep our industry safe.”

Motion sensors ensure that the Proguardeum solution is applied as a person walks through the XOCC. Each XOCC is about 2.4m wide by 3.6m long and is equipped with forklift pockets to aid installation or relocation. The customisable structure includes options such as a thermal vision camera system.

Xtreme Cubes Corp CEO Brandon Main said: “We have been able to leverage our existing relationship with the Proguardeum team to create a perfect partnership, right here in the Las Vegas valley, to help develop a revolutionary solution that will not only benefit our local community but communities all across the world. The combination of Proguardeum’s expertise in disinfecting and our ability to rapidly design and engineer custom structures has been a winning formula, and I am delighted to deliver the first Xtreme Opti-Clean Cube to SR Construction, a longstanding and highly regarded Las Vegas general contractor.”

