USA give US$2bn in grants for rail projects

The Transbay Corridor Core Capacity project in California is receiving a grant of US$1.2bn

The U.S. Department of Transportation’s Federal Transit Administration (FTA) announced a US$1.2bn (£930m) grant agreement with the San Francisco Bay Area Rapid Transit District (Bart) for the US$2.7bn Transbay Corridor Core Capacity project in San Francisco.

It also announced a US$928.8m (£720m) grant for the Southwest Light Rail Transit Project in Minneapolis, Minnesota. The project extends an existing light rail line from downtown Minneapolis to the southwestern suburbs in a corridor where population, employment and traffic congestion are growing rapidly.

"This investment in California will improve public transportation and support economic recovery in the Bay Area," said FTA deputy administrator Jane Williams. "This project will allow Bart to operate additional trains through the Transbay Tube, helping to alleviate crowding and increase capacity in this critical corridor."

The project will improve capacity on the existing Bart heavy rail system between the city of Oakland and downtown San Francisco.

In Minnesota, the 14.5-mile extension of the Metro Green Line project includes 16 stations from the existing Target Field light rail station in downtown Minneapolis to Eden Prairie in Hennepin County. The total project cost is US$2bn.

Williams said: “Commuters in this busy corridor can now look forward to faster and more efficient transit service connecting them to major employers downtown and in the suburbs as well as other key transit lines.”

Got a story? Email news@theconstructionindex.co.uk