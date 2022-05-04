Van Oord JV picked for US offshore wind project

Van Oord's vessel, Stornes, will work on the project

Client for the scheme is Empire Offshore Wind, a joint venture between Equinor and BP. The Empire Wind I & II offshore wind development will supply renewable energy to the state of New York.

Van Oord’s scope involves preparing the seabed with the placement of filter rock prior to the installation of monopile foundations. The work will be executed by the flexible fallpipe vessel, Stornes. GLDD will install armour rocks as a stabilisation and protection layer after the monopiles have been installed.

The wind farms are planned for an area 32km south of Long Island. The scheme will have up to 174 wind turbines with a total installed capacity of about 2 gigawatts. The renewable power generated will be sufficient to supply about a million households in New York.

