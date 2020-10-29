Van Oord team wins Dutch canal expansion

Rijkswaterstaat - the executive agency of the Dutch Ministry of Infrastructure & Water Management – used a combination of price and quality to pick the winning team for the second and final phase of the widening.

The Twente canals are located in the east of the Netherlands and consist of a main branch from the IJssel to Enschede and a side branch from Delden to Almelo. The project will make the ports of Almelo, Hengelo and Enschede more easily accessible and larger vessels will be able to sail through more easily.

The Van Oord - Hakkers - Beens consortium will be responsible for the widening work, replacing the current sheet piling over a length of 35km and applying a self-sealing layer to the bed. The consortium will also create 13km of nature-friendly banks.

Work will start in the spring of 2021 and is due for completion at the end of December 2022.

