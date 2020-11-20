Vinci acquires process engineer

From left are Actemium UK director Derek Burton, Eltek Systems director Paul Armstrong, Eltek MD John Smith, Eltek senior manager Dean Gillies and Vinci Energies CFO Scott Van Der Vord

Vinci Energies UK & RoI, Vinci’s electrical contracting business, has strengthened its industrial automation and process control capabilities with the acquisition of Eltek Systems Ltd based in Oundle, Peterborough.

Established in 1983, Eltek Systems Ltd is described as a system integrator, control panel manufacturer and electrical installation specialist in the food sector. It has 38 staff, 33 of whom are in engineering and production.

The acquisition enhances Vinci Energies UK & RoI’s industrial brand, Actemium, which specialises in process engineering and mechanical & electrical installation services.

Rochdi Ziyat, chief executive of Vinci Energies UK & RoI, said: “This is a great addition to our strong team of automation and control process specialists and will in turn strengthen our ability to serve our industrial customers in their digital transformation by improving their efficiency, optimising their industrial processes, and integrating the latest smart industry technologies.”

Eltek Systems managing director John Smith, the former owner, said: “Joining a global network of businesses will provide fantastic benefits for both ourselves and our customers. We look forward to a successful future.”

Vinci Energies has been in the UK since its acquisition of the Coventry electrical contractor Lee Beesley in 1991.

