Vinci gets to work on £40m Redhill scheme

The development has been designed by PRP

Vinci has been selected as main contractor by Reigate & Banstead Borough Council for its development at Marketfield Way in Redhill, which includes a cinema, shops and 150 flats.

First task for the contractor is stripping out the vacant High Street buildings on the site, ready for demolition and site preparation in January. Construction is then expected to start in May and be completed in summer 2022.

Luci Mould, the council’s director of place services, said: “The start of works on site is a really significant milestone for this landmark project and the wider regeneration of Redhill town centre. Once complete it will be of huge community benefit, providing a multi-screen cinema, improved shopping and leisure opportunities and much-needed new homes. Both the construction and completed development will also provide hundreds of job opportunities for local people and boost the local economy.”

The council has entered into a sale agreement for all 150 flats in the scheme with private rented sector housing provider Delph.

Negotiations with potential tenants for the commercial units, including cinema operators as the anchor tenant, are ongoing.

