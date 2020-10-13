Vinci JV wins £55m Wrexham hospital upgrade

Integrated Health Projects (IHP) will work alongside project and cost manager Gleeds on a £55m programme of infrastructure and engineering upgrades to Wrexham Maelor Hospital, on behalf of the Betsi Cadwaladr University Health Board (BCUHB).

One of the largest hospitals in Wales, Wrexham Maelor is an acute district general hospital serving a population of around 250,000. The contract will deliver an extensive refurbishment to the 550-bed facility aimed at addressing some of the most immediate risks on site.

Works include a full electrical high-voltage ring main upgrade, improvements to ventilation across a number of departments, as well as enhancements to water, heating, and medical gas systems. Localised fire alarms, nurse calling systems and access controls will also be installed or renewed where necessary as part of the scheme.

Detailed plans are currently being prepared, with phased works expected to be ongoing until 2025.

Gleeds director Brian McArdle, who is responsible for the programme, said: “Having worked with the BCUHB on a host of projects across the region over the past 12 years Gleeds has a clear picture of its long-term goals, as well as the depth of experience and network of local resources required to support it in achieving them. Our Welsh-speaking project lead will work closely with both the client and on-site teams throughout, to ensure that these vital upgrades are carried out with as little disruption to patients as possible.”

Got a story? Email news@theconstructionindex.co.uk