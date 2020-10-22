Vinci lands two contracts on Auckland’s new rail link

The Link Alliance is made up of Vinci subsidiaries Vinci Construction Grands Projets and Soletanche Bachy International together with Downer, plus designers Aecom, WSP-Opus and Tonkin & Taylor.

Package 5 includes the construction of two structures for grade-separated junctions and 2km of new track, to be constructed while maintaining traffic on the North Auckland Line.

Package 7 includes installation of power supply, overhead lines, signalling and the control system for the entire City Rail Link.

The contracts follow on from the same consortium’s win last year of Package 3, covering design/construction of a 3.45km railway line extension, including 3.2km of tunnel and three new stations.

The alliance contracts combine the designer-build consortium and the client – City Rail Link Limited – into a single team to undertake the project.

Delivery of all three packages (3, 5 and 7) is scheduled for 2024.

The City Rail Link has a total cost of approximately NZ$4.4bn. It will double the number of people able to reach Auckland's city centre within 30 minutes. This new train line is designed to accommodate 54,000 passengers per hour during peak hours, or the equivalent capacity of two motorways with four lanes in each direction.

