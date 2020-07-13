Vinci team picked for 500-metre shafts

Tunnel Euralpin Lyon Turin has awarded the work for the line’s package 5A to a consortium in which Vinci has a 65% share. The consortium is led by Vinci Construction Grands Projets and also includes two other Vinci subsidiaries - Dodin Campenon Bernard and Vinci Construction France (65%) - alongside Webuild (33%) and Bergteamet (2%).

The package involves preparatory work near the midpoint of the 57.5km base tunnel that will connect the international stations in Saint Jean de Maurienne in France and Susa in Italy.

The excavations will create a logistics hub 500 metres underground ahead of the drilling of 18km of tunnel under the Ambin Massif in the direction of Italy.

The consortium will build the four 500m-deep shafts at Avrieux using raise-boring machines - mechanical excavators operating from the base of the future shafts. The technique has been chosen to optimise safety, costs and time.

The work also involves using explosives to create galleries and seven caverns, measuring up to 22m in height and 23m width.

The project will employ up to 250 people over the coming 36 months.

