Vinci wins £16m contracts for hospital car parks

Vinci Construction UK has been appointed to build multi-storey car parks at two hospitals in the Midlands.

Vinci will build a 400-space facility at Sandwell Hospital in West Bromwich and a 550-space car park at City Hospital in Birmingham. The value of the work is £16m.

James Pollitt, assistant director of strategic development at Sandwell & West Birmingham NHS Trust, said: “The new multi-storey car parks will give the extra capacity we need at both hospital sites to ensure that patients arriving at the hospitals are able to park easily, making their visit to us as stress-free as it can be.

“The project will undoubtedly have a huge positive impact on patients, staff and visitors to both hospitals, with environmentally friendly considerations such as electric vehicle charging points built in.”

Vinci regional director Michael Roadnight said: “We are delighted to work with Sandwell and West Birmingham NHS Trust and Prime in delivering these multi-storey car parks. The new MSCPs [multi-storey car parks] will improve parking by creating new facilities to be used by staff, patients and visitors and we very much look forward to starting construction works.”

The car parks should be operational by summer 2021.

