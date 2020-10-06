Vinci wins Australian motorway contracts

The larger contract, worth AU$270m, is for the third upgrade package on the M1 Pacific Motorway between Varsity Lakes and Tugun near the border between Queensland and New South Wales. It follows Seymore Whyte’s win of the first package in June 2020.

The latest contract involves widening a 5km section of the motorway to three lanes in both directions, upgrading motorway bridges and slip roads, building a new service road and preserving the corridor for a possible future rail extension.

The second contract, worth AU$60m, will be carried out by an alliance chosen by Transport for NSW, between Seymour Whyte (responsible for the construction, 94%) and SMEC (tasked with the design, 6%). It involves upgrading a stretch of the Barton Highway between the Australian capital Canberra and Murrumbateman, 280 km south west of Sydney in New South Wales.

The package includes a new two-lane northbound carriageway, modifications to the existing Barton Highway, intersection upgrades, drainage works and relocation of services and utilities, as well as landscaping work. The Barton Highway is the main route used to transport goods between New South Wales, Canberra and the state of Victoria in South Australia.

Got a story? Email news@theconstructionindex.co.uk