Vistry names southeast MD

Nathan Stevenson

Nathan Stevenson joins Vistry from Homes for Lambeth, the London Borough of Lambeth council-owned house-building company, where he was head of pre-development. Before that, he worked for Bellway Homes for 11 years, latterly as divisional managing director in south London.

At Vistry, he heads the southeast business unit, headquartered in Caterham, Surrey.

"I'm delighted to join the newly formed Vistry Group and help play my part in fulfilling their growth ambitions,” he said. “The combination of Bovis Homes and Linden Homes has created a top five housebuilder in the UK by volume and combines two fantastic brands that I am delighted to be a part of.

“The southeast is a key area for the business and I’m looking forward to leading this great team to continue delivering five-star quality and service for all of our customers, providing economic boosts to the communities in which we work and driving improvements in important areas such as sustainability and diversity in the sector.”

His boss, chief operating officer Graham Prothero, added: “I am very pleased with the successful integration of the Linden Homes and Vistry Partnerships businesses, and we continue to focus on delivering high-quality service to our customers. Nathan is another excellent hire for the group and I look forward to working with him as we continue to move the business forward and deliver the outstanding opportunities in the enlarged Vistry model.”

